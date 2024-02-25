Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Navy Apprehends 2 suspected fuel smugglers, seizes 5,100 litres of petrol

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom has arrested two suspects and impounded their wooden boat laden with 5,100 litres of petrol.

Commanding Officer of the base, Navy Capt. Uche Aneke, handed over the suspects, the boat and the petrol over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka on Sunday.

Aneke said a patrol team of the Navy arrested the suspects on Feb. 22 following intelligence report about suspected smuggling activities in the area.

“Patrolling Naval gunboats were deployed to intercept the wooden boat.

“In the boat were the two suspected smugglers and 5,100 litres of petrol concealed under bags of yams, cartons of drinks, other beverages and several cartons of floor tiles, all covered with tarpaulin,’’ he said.

Aneke warned individuals and groups involved in the illegal business to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law.

He also warned criminals to steer clear of Nigeria’s territorial waters, stressing that security agencies would not condone illegal activities in the country’s coastal areas.

Head of NSCDC’s anti-vandalism unit in Akwa Ibom, Mr Micheal Asibor, who took delivery of the suspects and the exhibits assured of diligent prosecution of the incident. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA nabs grandpa, vigilance commander, others for dealing in illicit drugs
Next article
Dangote, Elumelu optimistic about Nigeria’s recovery with Tinubu’s economic committee.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Labour Congress Presses Ahead with Protests Amid Security Concerns”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reaffirms its commitment to...

Dangote, Elumelu optimistic about Nigeria’s recovery with Tinubu’s economic committee.

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated an Economic Advisory Committee...

NDLEA nabs grandpa, vigilance commander, others for dealing in illicit drugs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Troops Eliminate Bandit Warlords, Baldo, Baban Yara in ‘Deadly Operation’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two wanted armed bandits' leaders, Baldo...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Labour Congress Presses Ahead with Protests Amid Security Concerns”

Data & News Analysis 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reaffirms its commitment to...

Dangote, Elumelu optimistic about Nigeria’s recovery with Tinubu’s economic committee.

Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated an Economic Advisory Committee...

NDLEA nabs grandpa, vigilance commander, others for dealing in illicit drugs

CrimeWatch 0
February 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com