Dangote, Elumelu optimistic about Nigeria’s recovery with Tinubu’s economic committee.

President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated an Economic Advisory Committee comprised of prominent figures in the economic sector, including Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu. This committee has been tasked with assisting the administration in addressing the various economic challenges facing the federal government. The President emphasized the need for the committee to develop a policy framework to evaluate the current state of the economy and identify areas for improvement.

Aliko Dangote, speaking after the meeting, highlighted the committee’s discussions on key economic issues such as food security, job creation, and overall economic stability. He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s ability to overcome its economic challenges and emphasized the importance of addressing issues like the foreign exchange rate, which has been a significant concern in recent months.

Tony Elumelu echoed Dangote’s sentiments, expressing enthusiasm and optimism about the future of the country. He stressed the importance of implementing the decisions made during the meeting to stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty, create employment opportunities, and improve food security.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State emphasized the collaborative nature of the meeting, describing it as an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and brainstorm solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Overall, the meeting underscored the commitment of key stakeholders to work together towards revitalizing the Nigerian economy and improving the lives of its citizens.