South West

Bodija Explosion: Why there is delay in extraditing indicted Malians – Makinde

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has cited diplomatic challenges arising from Mali’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the reason for delays in extraditing three Malians implicated in the explosion at Aderinola Street, Bodija, Ibadan, last January.

Makinde, in a statement shared on his X handle, @seyiamakinde, revealed that the explosion, caused by stockpiled explosives on January 16, resulted in casualties and extensive property damage. Preliminary investigations linked the incident to illegal miners occupying the Ground Zero building.

The governor, while addressing the closure of an illegal mining factory operated by a Chinese firm and the arrest of four workers to prevent similar incidents, provided updates on efforts to bring the Malians to justice.

Makinde expressed difficulties in extradition due to Mali’s withdrawal from ECOWAS but affirmed continued diplomatic endeavors for their apprehension. He also highlighted actions taken against illegal mining activities in Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area, emphasizing the importance of citizen cooperation in combating illicit practices.

The governor urged citizens to report security breaches via the toll-free number 615 and assured ongoing efforts to maintain safety and security in the state.

"Don't Abandon Akeredolu's Projects in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, APC Elders tell Governor Aiyedatiwa
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

