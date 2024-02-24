Menu
Uber Explores $100m Investment in Nigeria’s Vehicle-Financing Startup Moove

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Uber Technologies Inc. is reportedly in discussions to support African vehicle-financing startup Moove in a funding round that could reach up to $100 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed investment, if finalized, would see Uber joining a consortium of investors in this funding initiative, potentially elevating Moove’s enterprise value to around $750 million from its current standing at approximately $650 million. However, the final sum of the funding round remains subject to change and could fluctuate between $75 million and $100 million, as negotiations continue behind closed doors.

Both Uber and Moove have refrained from commenting on the ongoing talks.

Africa’s burgeoning population, characterized by a significant youth demographic increasingly embracing technology-driven services, presents a fertile ground for innovative solutions across various sectors, including finance, transportation, and entertainment. Moove, established in Nigeria in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, aims to address the challenge of vehicle financing for aspiring ride-hailing drivers, leveraging technology to bridge the gap in traditional infrastructure and institutions.

Initially founded in Lagos and now headquartered in Amsterdam, Moove has expanded its operations across Africa, the UK, the UAE, and India. The startup utilizes a proprietary credit-scoring model to extend financing to drivers, enabling them to acquire new vehicles for ride-hailing, logistics, and delivery services, with repayments structured as a percentage of their weekly earnings. Moove has forged a strong partnership with Uber, enhancing its reach and impact within the transportation ecosystem.

This potential investment from Uber underscores the growing interest in Africa’s fintech landscape, with notable startups like Moove, Flutterwave, and Interswitch gaining traction and achieving unicorn status—denoting valuations exceeding $1 billion. Moove’s previous funding rounds, including a $76 million equity and debt raise in August last year involving investors like BlackRock Inc. and Mubadala Investment Co., further attest to the confidence and support garnered by African startups in the global investment community.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor

