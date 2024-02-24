“Stop talking down on single mothers and divorcees” – Rita Edochie warns

February 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has sent a cautionary note to individuals who are determined on shaming divorcees and single mothers.

The actress, who recently celebrated regaining her freedom, warned against labelling divorcees and single mothers as irresponsible without understanding the specifics of their split.

She contested the belief that a woman’s capacity to remain in a marriage to a man makes her a responsible person.

According to her, there are millions of single mothers and divorcees who are more responsible than women in marriages.

She further described divorcees and single mothers as bread winners, resourceful and productive women.

Her words:

TALKING DOWN ON SINGLE MOTHERS AND DIVORCEES, TAGGING THEM IRRESPONSIBLE BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DIVORCE. SEE EHNN, DON’T TELL ME THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE IF A WOMAN IS RESPONSIBLE OR WAYWARD IS HER ABILITY TO BE IN MARRIAGE WITH A MAN, I CAN NEVER AGREE TO THAT. THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SINGLE PARENTS AND DIVORCEES OUT THERE WHO ARE MORE RESPONSIBLE THAN MOST WOMEN THAT ARE IN THEIR HUSBANDS HOUSES. THESE WOMEN TEND TO BE PRODUCTIVE AND RESOURCEFUL.THEY ARE CAPABLE BREADWINNERS WHO COMFORTABLY PAY THEIR BILLS AND THAT OF THEIR KIDS. BEING IN A MAN’S HOUSE DOESN’T DEFINE YOUR GOODNESS AS A WOMAN AND IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BEING RESPONSIBLE.”(www.naija247news.com).