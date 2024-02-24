Menu
Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy from the P Square band, debunked allegations made by Eedris Abdulkareem regarding an incident at a concert in Lagos in 2004.

Abdulkareem claimed in a podcast interview that 50 Cent’s crew had assaulted Nigerian artists, including P-Square, at the backstage area of the concert. However, Rudeboy clarified that P-Square never attended the event due to disagreement over booking fees.

According to Rudeboy, P-Square declined the invitation as the organizers offered them low fees, which they found unacceptable. He accused Abdulkareem of accepting the meager payment and expecting VIP treatment in return.

Rudeboy emphasized that P-Square was never billed for the concert and that they did not attend. He urged Abdulkareem to “respect himself” and stop spreading false information, asserting that other artists like Daddy Showkey and Tony Tetuila also attest to Abdulkareem’s dishonesty.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

