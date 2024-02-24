Rosy Meurer finally speaks on husband, Olakunle Churchill taking 2nd wife

February 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian film actress, Rosy Meurer, has debunked rumours that her husband, Olakunle Churchill, is planning to take a second wife.

The actress while speaking with Saturday Beats disclosed:

“About the rumors that my husband is taking a second wife, nothing could be further from the truth.”

Recall Olakunle Churchill was formerly married to controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, whom he shares a son, with. Rosy was his personal assistant at the time.

Responding to accusations that she was the cause of their marriage crash, the thespian said;

“Not every action needs a reaction. I have had my moments of exchanging words with people. But, if anybody says anything to me, I will give it back to them.

“When you learn that a person’s behavior has more to do with their own internal struggle than it ever did with you, you learn grace. Self control is strength.

“I have got to the point where my mood does not shift based on the insignificant actions of someone else. I can never allow anyone to control the direction of my life.”

The beautiful mother-of-two also said that she resolved to always choose peace over drama, and distance over disrespect. Rosy Meurer added:

“I learnt a lot in 2023. I have learnt to leave people where they’re at; be it friends, family or coworker. I have stopped overplaying my role in anyone’s life. Some people take advantage of one’s kindness and vulnerability.

I am in my soft girl era. If anyone stresses me, I would disappear. I am choosing peace over drama, and distance over disrespect.

I have learnt to accept situations for what they are. I’ve realised that one does not have to understand everything, because some things are not meant to be understood but accepted.” (www.naija247news.com).