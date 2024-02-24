Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Nyesom Wike Commends Progress of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Highlights Progress of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the FCT Minister’s Press Corps retreat, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, commended the progress of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. He emphasized that the agenda prioritizes economic advancement, infrastructure enhancement, and the empowerment of Nigerians. Wike noted that recent steps taken by the FCT Administration to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) align with the commitment to self-sufficiency and sustainable growth. He praised journalists for their understanding of issues and urged cooperation to achieve the vision of a smart city. Wike highlighted the importance of financial autonomy for developmental projects and encouraged residents to fulfill civic duties, including timely tax payments, to support the city’s progress.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts economic sanctions imposed on junta led countries
Next article
“Stop talking down on single mothers and divorcees” – Rita Edochie warns
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Abducts Three Others In Sokoto

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who struck along Sultan Abubakar...

Lagos-Based Businessman On The Run After Beating His Wife To Death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Authorities are in pursuit of Stephen...

Rosy Meurer finally speaks on husband, Olakunle Churchill taking 2nd wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian film actress, Rosy Meurer, has...

Gunmen Kill Community Leader, Silas Onyi In Anambra State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Umuoji Community in Idemili North...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Abducts Three Others In Sokoto

Security News 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who struck along Sultan Abubakar...

Lagos-Based Businessman On The Run After Beating His Wife To Death

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Authorities are in pursuit of Stephen...

Rosy Meurer finally speaks on husband, Olakunle Churchill taking 2nd wife

Entertainment 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian film actress, Rosy Meurer, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com