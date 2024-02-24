Nyesom Wike Commends Progress of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Highlights Progress of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the FCT Minister’s Press Corps retreat, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, commended the progress of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. He emphasized that the agenda prioritizes economic advancement, infrastructure enhancement, and the empowerment of Nigerians. Wike noted that recent steps taken by the FCT Administration to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) align with the commitment to self-sufficiency and sustainable growth. He praised journalists for their understanding of issues and urged cooperation to achieve the vision of a smart city. Wike highlighted the importance of financial autonomy for developmental projects and encouraged residents to fulfill civic duties, including timely tax payments, to support the city’s progress.