Nigeria’s monetary policy rate expected to increase by 225 basis points to 21.00% as inflation soars

In a bid to curb inflation and stabilize the naira, Nigeria is gearing up for two significant interest rate hikes in just over a month, according to a recent Reuters poll. The survey, conducted in the past week, indicates that Nigeria’s monetary policy rate is expected to increase by 225 basis points to 21.00% during Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s first monetary policy meeting scheduled for February 27.

Although there was no clear consensus among the analysts surveyed, with expectations ranging from a 50 bps hike to 19.25% to a 1,000 bps increase to 28.75%, the stage is set for potentially aggressive action by Governor Cardoso. However, doubts linger regarding the authorities’ willingness to pursue such aggressive measures.

Razia Khan of Standard Chartered anticipates significant policy tightening and the implementation of system-wide measures to attract foreign portfolio investment and anchor inflation expectations. A 175 bps jump to 22.75% is further expected in March, reflecting the urgency to address soaring consumer inflation, which reached 29.90% in January, marking the 13th consecutive month of acceleration.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not convened a policy meeting since July, diverging from the usual frequency observed by key central banks across the continent. Recognizing the urgency, the CBN has announced back-to-back MPC meetings in February and March. This proactive approach indicates the regulator’s acknowledgment of being behind the policy curve and the need for robust policy tightening.

The Nigerian naira has been under pressure, reaching its weakest level at 1,680.5 per dollar on Wednesday in the official spot market amid a chronic shortage of the U.S. currency. Despite efforts by the central bank to boost liquidity through dollar sales, the naira continues to weaken, necessitating decisive action to stabilize the currency.

Nigeria’s economy faces significant challenges due to foreign currency shortages, leading to repeated all-time lows for the naira on both official and parallel markets. Despite interventions totaling $300 million since the start of last week, the currency struggles to find stability.

Governor Cardoso, who has pledged to support the naira and tackle inflation, will preside over the central bank’s first interest rate meeting next week. The proposed interest rate hikes are viewed as crucial steps to restore confidence in the Nigerian economy and mitigate inflationary pressures.