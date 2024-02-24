Menu
Nigeria Explores 3 Bcf/d Gas Pipeline to Morocco Amid Strained Ties with Niger

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Gas-rich Nigeria is embarking on plans to accelerate the development of a 5,600-km gas pipeline to Morocco, signaling a shift in strategy following diplomatic tensions with Niger, which have hindered progress on the Trans-Sahara pipeline to Algeria.

Africa’s largest oil producer but a minor player in the gas sector, Nigeria has dubbed the 2020s as the “decade of gas.” With vast proven reserves estimated at 203 Tcf, the nation aims to emerge as a key gas supplier to Europe, particularly as the continent reduces its reliance on Russian gas. However, LNG exports to Europe dropped by 22.7% in 2023, citing inadequate deepwater gas projects and export infrastructure.

Previously, stakeholders pinned hopes on the $13 billion Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, stretching 4,128 km from southern Nigeria through Niger to Algeria’s gas hub. However, bilateral relations soured after Niger’s President Mohammed Bazoum was ousted in a July 2023 coup, leading to punitive sanctions by the regional bloc ECOWAS, where Nigeria holds significant influence.

Analysts suggest that strained relations and the potential departure of Niger from ECOWAS could spell doom for the Trans-Saharan pipeline, redirecting attention to an alternative route: the 3 Bcf/d Nigeria-Morocco pipeline traversing 13 West African countries.

In late January, Nigerian Minister of State for Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, visited Rabat to expedite the Final Investment Decision on the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline. Discussions underscored the strategic significance of the project for both nations and the broader African continent in addressing energy poverty.

The proposed pipeline, stemming from a 2017 bilateral agreement and a 2022 Memorandum of Understanding, would span several nations, terminating in Morocco with a spur to Spain’s Cadiz. Although participating nations have shown interest, analysts caution that the project remains distant, with financing and other challenges yet to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Nigeria faces gas challenges, unable to meet rising European demand as its oil production dwindles due to underinvestment and technical issues. LNG exports to Europe dropped to 7 million mt in 2023 from 9.06 million mt in 2022. Contrastingly, North African nations like Algeria and Libya emerge as significant gas suppliers to Europe, with Algeria witnessing a 23% surge in LNG exports in 2023, including supplies to Italy.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

