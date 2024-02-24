Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Abducts Three Others In Sokoto

February 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen who struck along Sultan Abubakar III International Airport road, Sokoto, have reportedly abducted three persons after killing an operative of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

An eyewitness whose son was among the captives, Muhammad Baba Usman, told Newsmen that the gunmen struck around 9:30pm on Thursday, February 22.

He said;

“They were four, all holding guns. They came in a car which they parked by the road site. They all came out and started shooting sporadically. One person was hit by a stray bullet and died on the way to the hospital.

“They also abducted three other persons, including my son. We are still waiting for their call to know their demands.”

Spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed that the deceased was an official of the NDLEA who was driving back to the state’s metropolis. Rufa’i further disclosed that the police are on the trail of the attackers.(www.naija247news.com).