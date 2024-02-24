Gunmen Kill Community Leader, Silas Onyi In Anambra State

February 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of its President-General, Silas Onyima, who was reportedly killed by unidentified hoodlums.

According to reports from The PUNCH, the details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but it is believed that a group of approximately 15 hoodlums stormed Onyima’s residence on Friday evening, where they fatally shot him, sparking panic within the community.

Sources within the community revealed that Onyima, who had recently been elected as the President-General, was targeted by the assailants, who arrived at his home wearing masks and armed with firearms.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that law enforcement operatives had been dispatched to the area in response to the distressing situation. Ikenga affirmed that the police were actively investigating the incident and collaborating with eyewitnesses and community members to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The police are aware of the development. We got the information and we have deployed our men to the area. Our men have gone to the scene when the information got to us, they found the man in a pool of blood,” Ikenga stated.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved and transferred to the morgue, with the assistance of family members. Meanwhile, investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing as the community grapples with the loss of its leader.

As more details emerge, the community awaits answers and justice for Silas Onyima, whose untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many.(www.naija247news.com).