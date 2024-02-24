“ECOWAS is not your enemy,” Nigeria’s Tinubu urges Junta led nations to reconsider exit from bloc.

President Bola Tinubu and fellow leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are presently engaged in an Extraordinary Summit at the State House in Abuja. This special summit is dedicated to addressing the political, peace, and security challenges within the region.

As the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, President Tinubu is taking the lead in discussions concerning member states that have undergone military coups, notably Mali in August 2020, Burkina Faso in September 2022, and Niger in July 2023. The ECOWAS Authority had previously imposed sanctions on these nations, escalating tensions in the region.

Based in Abuja, Nigeria, the ECOWAS bloc, comprising 15 countries and established nearly 50 years ago, is at the center of efforts to restore stability and democracy in the affected member states.

However, in late January, the military-led governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, citing “illegal sanctions” harming their people and alleging foreign influence in the bloc that did not align with the interests of their citizens.

In response to the military coups, ECOWAS had implemented measures, including the suspension of commercial and financial transactions and the freezing of assets. The bloc’s actions aimed to exert pressure on the junta-led governments to return to democratic governance.

Despite ECOWAS rules mandating a one-year notice for withdrawal, the junta-led nations declared their immediate secession. Notably, this marks the first withdrawal since Mauritania left the organization in December 2000.

On February 15, ministers from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic announced plans to establish a confederation, indicating a significant development in the regional political landscape.