Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

“ECOMOF 2024: UBA Commits to Boosting African Economic Growth in Mining and Oil Sectors”

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to spearhead economic growth across the continent through targeted policies aimed at maximizing the benefits derived from the mining and oil sectors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

To this end, the bank is poised to collaborate with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) towards implementing strategic initiatives that will not only attract investment but also foster sustainable development into the mining and oil sectors.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, who spoke at the just concluded 4th ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024) which was held at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, Benin Republic, said the bank recognises the pivotal role of the mining and oil sectors in shaping the economic landscape of African nations, and is strategically positioning itself to be at the forefront of this transformation.

“At UBA, we recognize the pivotal role that the mining and oil sectors play in shaping the economic landscape of ECOWAS member states and so, this ECOMOF 2024 Conference has provided us with a strategic platform to reaffirm our commitment to fostering economic growth in the region,” she noted.

According to her, by formulating and advocating investor-friendly policies by the sovereigns and financial intermediation and supports provided by UBA, the mining sector would be catalysed and transformed into robust economic pillars contributing substantially to the country’s Gross Domestic Products.

“We believe that through collaborative efforts and sound financial strategies, we can propel the mining and oil industries towards sustainable development, unlocking their full potential for the benefit of the entire region,” she added.

The ECOMOF 2024 conference with the theme “Geo-extractive Resources and Technologies: Pooling Strategies to Create Added Value in West Africa,” saw a large gathering of key players and stakeholders in the mining and petroleum sectors who gathered to brainstorm on the need to transform the mining and oil sectors into economic pillars by formulating attractive policies for investors, essential for the sectors’ substantial contribution to the development of ECOWAS member states.

As a leading African financial institution with presence in 20 African countries, UBA has consistently played a crucial role in driving such discourse around economic growth and supporting major continental development projects.

The Head of Corporate and Energy Bank at UBA, Ebele Ogbue, who was also a panelist during the session, highlighted the pivotal role of National Oil and Gas Companies in advancing the development of the oil and gas industry’s value chain.

He emphasised the significance of good corporate governance in ensuring the sustainable growth of National Oil and Gas Companies and underscored the need for robust collaborations among ECOWAS countries, just as he highlighted the importance of fostering strong regional ties to drive collective prosperity in the oil and gas sector.

He also emphasised how the UBA Group remains dedicated to providing strategic financial solutions that empower National Oil and Gas Companies to navigate the complexities of the industry and drive sustainable development.

With active involvement in major continental development projects and a strong presence across Africa, UBA is positioned as the financial institution of choice for the event. The bank’s commitment to the growth of the mining and petroleum industry in the sub-region is not only evident in its support for ECOMOF but also reflects its dedication to overall African economic development.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
India And Russia Foster Enduring Partnerships
Next article
Tinubu’s visit to Qatar not cancelled – Presidency
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Don’t Abandon Akeredolu’s Projects in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, APC Elders tell Governor Aiyedatiwa

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Elders from the All Progressives Congress in Owo/Ose federal...

Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Paul...

Tinubu’s visit to Qatar not cancelled – Presidency

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The presidency has debunked reports that the Government of...

India And Russia Foster Enduring Partnerships

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh As President of the Indian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Don’t Abandon Akeredolu’s Projects in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, APC Elders tell Governor Aiyedatiwa

South West 0
Elders from the All Progressives Congress in Owo/Ose federal...

Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert

Music 0
In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Paul...

Tinubu’s visit to Qatar not cancelled – Presidency

Bilateral Ties 0
The presidency has debunked reports that the Government of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com