Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

“Don’t Abandon Akeredolu’s Projects in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, APC Elders tell Governor Aiyedatiwa

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Elders from the All Progressives Congress in Owo/Ose federal constituency have urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to continue the various projects initiated by the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the region. They specifically appealed for the completion of ongoing road projects and emphasized the importance of fulfilling Akeredolu’s vision to establish a cancer treatment center at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement signed by Chief Thomas Akinbola, chairman of the forum, the elders highlighted Akeredolu’s significant contributions to political leadership in Owo, particularly following the vacuum left by the demise of Chief Adekunle Ajasin. They praised Akeredolu’s leadership, noting his achievements not only in Owo but across Ondo State.

The statement underscored the importance of continuing Akeredolu’s legacy, stating that his tenure witnessed notable progress in infrastructure development and security, particularly through the establishment of the Ondo State Security Corps (Amotekun) to address security challenges posed by Fulani herdsmen.

The elders urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects as a testament to Akeredolu’s legacy and to ensure continued development and prosperity in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Paul...

Tinubu’s visit to Qatar not cancelled – Presidency

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The presidency has debunked reports that the Government of...

“ECOMOF 2024: UBA Commits to Boosting African Economic Growth in Mining and Oil Sectors”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc...

India And Russia Foster Enduring Partnerships

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh As President of the Indian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rudeboy Denies Eedris Abdulkareem’s Claims of 50 Cent Assault on P Square at Lagos Concert

Music 0
In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Paul...

Tinubu’s visit to Qatar not cancelled – Presidency

Bilateral Ties 0
The presidency has debunked reports that the Government of...

“ECOMOF 2024: UBA Commits to Boosting African Economic Growth in Mining and Oil Sectors”

Banks & Finance 0
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com