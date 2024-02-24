“Don’t Abandon Akeredolu’s Projects in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, APC Elders tell Governor Aiyedatiwa

Elders from the All Progressives Congress in Owo/Ose federal constituency have urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to continue the various projects initiated by the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the region. They specifically appealed for the completion of ongoing road projects and emphasized the importance of fulfilling Akeredolu’s vision to establish a cancer treatment center at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

In a statement signed by Chief Thomas Akinbola, chairman of the forum, the elders highlighted Akeredolu’s significant contributions to political leadership in Owo, particularly following the vacuum left by the demise of Chief Adekunle Ajasin. They praised Akeredolu’s leadership, noting his achievements not only in Owo but across Ondo State.

The statement underscored the importance of continuing Akeredolu’s legacy, stating that his tenure witnessed notable progress in infrastructure development and security, particularly through the establishment of the Ondo State Security Corps (Amotekun) to address security challenges posed by Fulani herdsmen.

The elders urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects as a testament to Akeredolu’s legacy and to ensure continued development and prosperity in the region.