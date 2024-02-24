Menu
Burna Boy didn’t steal from American music – Steve Harvey

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American television host and filmmaker, Steve Harvey has said contrary to Western sentiments, Burna Boy and other African artists didn’t steal from American music.

He said instead it was the West, especially America, who are inspired by African beats, rhythm, and soul.

“People claim Burna Boy stole this, no we stole from Burna Boy. Africans are the beats, soul, rhythm, and hard work that inspire our courage,” the comedian said in a recent episode of his television show.

Burna Boy had in an interview with Apple Music last year clarified that he doesn’t do the popular West African music, Afrobeats but Afrofusion which he said was a fusion of American hip-hop, R&B, soul, Jamaican reggae and dancehall, and African music elements.

He was nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category at the 66th Grammys becoming the first African artist to be nominated in the rap category which was previously exclusively for Western artists.

Despite losing the award to Lil Durk, there were claims in some sections of the West that Burna Boy was attempting to hijack Western musical style.(www.naija247news.com).

