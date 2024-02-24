ASUU Alerts on Possible Strike Over Unreleased N170 Billion and Unresolved Issues

”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a potential strike threat if the federal government does not release the allocated N170 billion in the 2023 budget for university revitalization and address other critical concerns. During a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of ASUU Lagos zone, reiterated the union’s plea for increased government funding and attention for public universities.

The ASUU Lagos zone includes prominent institutions such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun-Ijebu Ode; the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago-Iwoye; the Lagos University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Ikorodu; the Lagos University of Education (LASUED) Otto-Ijanikin; and the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB) Abeokuta.

Odukoya highlighted unresolved issues, including the non-injection of revitalization funds as agreed in the 2023 Budget, the proliferation of universities without financial support, delays in renegotiating the 2009 Agreement, and the ongoing use of “deceptive IPPIS” as the payment platform.

Other concerns raised include persistent delays in the payment of Earned Academic Allowances, continued use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for university operations, incomplete payment of eight-month withheld salaries, non-recall of sacked ASUU officials at LASU five years ago, and the non-release of the university’s white paper on the 2021 Visitation Panel.

The union condemned the “No-Work No-Pay” policy implemented during the previous administration, leaving lecturers without salaries for an extended period. Despite acknowledging partial payment, ASUU deemed it insufficient and insensitive to the current economic challenges.

ASUU called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address these issues to prevent a strike. The union urged various stakeholders, including the media, labor movement, student organizations, and civil societies, to support efforts to enhance the nation’s public university system.”