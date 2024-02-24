Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

ASUU Alerts on Possible Strike Over Unreleased N170 Billion and Unresolved Issues

By: The Editor

Date:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a potential strike threat if the federal government does not release the allocated N170 billion in the 2023 budget for university revitalization and address other critical concerns. During a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of ASUU Lagos zone, reiterated the union’s plea for increased government funding and attention for public universities.

The ASUU Lagos zone includes prominent institutions such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun-Ijebu Ode; the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago-Iwoye; the Lagos University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Ikorodu; the Lagos University of Education (LASUED) Otto-Ijanikin; and the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB) Abeokuta.

Odukoya highlighted unresolved issues, including the non-injection of revitalization funds as agreed in the 2023 Budget, the proliferation of universities without financial support, delays in renegotiating the 2009 Agreement, and the ongoing use of “deceptive IPPIS” as the payment platform.

Other concerns raised include persistent delays in the payment of Earned Academic Allowances, continued use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for university operations, incomplete payment of eight-month withheld salaries, non-recall of sacked ASUU officials at LASU five years ago, and the non-release of the university’s white paper on the 2021 Visitation Panel.

The union condemned the “No-Work No-Pay” policy implemented during the previous administration, leaving lecturers without salaries for an extended period. Despite acknowledging partial payment, ASUU deemed it insufficient and insensitive to the current economic challenges.

ASUU called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address these issues to prevent a strike. The union urged various stakeholders, including the media, labor movement, student organizations, and civil societies, to support efforts to enhance the nation’s public university system.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Stop talking down on single mothers and divorcees” – Rita Edochie warns
Next article
Gunmen Kill Community Leader, Silas Onyi In Anambra State
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Abducts Three Others In Sokoto

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who struck along Sultan Abubakar...

Lagos-Based Businessman On The Run After Beating His Wife To Death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Authorities are in pursuit of Stephen...

Rosy Meurer finally speaks on husband, Olakunle Churchill taking 2nd wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian film actress, Rosy Meurer, has...

Gunmen Kill Community Leader, Silas Onyi In Anambra State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Umuoji Community in Idemili North...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Abducts Three Others In Sokoto

Security News 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen who struck along Sultan Abubakar...

Lagos-Based Businessman On The Run After Beating His Wife To Death

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Authorities are in pursuit of Stephen...

Rosy Meurer finally speaks on husband, Olakunle Churchill taking 2nd wife

Entertainment 0
February 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian film actress, Rosy Meurer, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com