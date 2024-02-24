In response to the cancellation of scheduled football matches by China, the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) announced on February 22 that the national team will embark on two friendlies in the United States in March. Originally slated to play Nigeria in Hangzhou and African champions Ivory Coast in Beijing, Argentina’s revised fixtures will see them face El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 22 and Nigeria in Los Angeles four days later, as disclosed by the AFA.

The decision to reroute the team’s tour comes after a dispute arose over Lionel Messi’s absence from a match in Hong Kong. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and a revered figure among fans in China, remained on the bench during Inter Miami’s pre-season tour match against a Hong Kong select XI. The unexpected turn of events led to chants for refunds and dissatisfaction among spectators, perceived by China as a political snub.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for Argentina’s participation in the Copa America, which the United States will host from June 20 to July 14. With Argentina seeking to defend their crown, ticket demand for matches featuring Messi is soaring. Ticketmaster data reveals that tickets to watch Messi play against Peru in Miami are fetching as much as US$8,400, while prices for other Argentina fixtures, such as their game against Chile in New Jersey, are reaching as high as US$9,700 on SeatGeek.

Messi’s global appeal extends beyond the football pitch, influencing subscription trends and viewership patterns. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of services, attributes Messi’s impact to an increase in subscriptions, particularly from Europe, South America, and North America. Cue emphasizes the importance of MLS clubs signing top international stars, citing Inter Miami’s recruitment strategy, which includes former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, along with recent signing Luis Suarez.

However, persuading MLS clubs to invest substantially in international talent necessitates a departure from previous strategies focused on acquiring young talent from South America. MLS Commissioner Don Garber acknowledges the potential for changes to salary caps and roster rules to facilitate the acquisition of big-name players while emphasizing the league’s commitment to smart growth strategies.

As Apple’s collaboration with MLS gains traction, with subscriptions reportedly reaching two million, Messi’s influence continues to resonate globally. Cue expresses surprise at the rapid impact Messi has had on subscription numbers, underscoring his significance from both a global and US perspective.