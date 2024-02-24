Menu
Analysts Anticipate 3.25% YoY GDP Growth in 2024 After Nigeria’s 2.74% Growth in 2023.

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In an in-depth analysis of Nigeria’s economic performance in 2023, recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals a surprising 2.74% growth, reaching a real GDP value of N76.68 trillion. This unexpected upside has surpassed market expectations, considering challenges such as a heightened inflation rate, concerning unemployment figures, and a mild economic deceleration. However, it’s noteworthy that this growth, although the lowest in three years, outshines the reported figures of 3.40% and 3.10% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Breaking down the Q4 2023 figures, the non-oil sector emerged as the driving force behind the expansion, maintaining its dominance for the 13th consecutive quarter. Growing by 3.07% in real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 95.30% to the nation’s GDP in Q4 2023. This is a slight dip from the share recorded in Q4 2022 but a notable increase from Q3 2023.

Examining the contributing sectors, Services, Agriculture, and Industry played pivotal roles in bolstering the GDP. The Services sector experienced a growth of 3.98%, led by finance & insurance and information & communication. Agriculture expanded by 2.10%, primarily driven by crop production activities, while the Industry sector rebounded with a growth of 3.86% year on year.

The oil sector, after over three years of contraction, saw a remarkable rebound of 12.1%, contributing 4.70% to the total real GDP in Q4 2023. Crude oil production also witnessed positive momentum, averaging 1.55 million barrels per day, reflecting an increase from both the same quarter in 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Despite challenges such as high inflation and a challenging interest rate environment, Nigeria’s economy demonstrated resilience in 2023. The government aims for a growth rate of approximately 3.76% in 2024 and 6% or more in the coming years, showcasing a cautious optimism for the future.

Looking ahead to 2024, expectations include higher real GDP growth, particularly in the oil sector, supported by government reforms and policies permeating the non-oil sector, particularly the Services sector.

Cowry Research projects a 3.25% year-on-year real GDP growth in 2024, acknowledging positive momentum.

