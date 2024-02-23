VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Feb 23,2024.

Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council held virtually which he chaired, Shettima said with collective efforts in developing a clear and actionable roadmap through short-term, medium, and long-term strategies. Nigeria will overcome its economic challenges

Shettima said, “We must either redirect the economy towards a place of boom and competitiveness or brace for an impact we are unlikely to survive. So, beyond the heritage of our financial and monetary fiascos, we must compare notes to understand the interconnectedness of the dysfunctions in each sector of the economy,” he stated.

The Vice President expressed hope that with collective efforts in developing a clear and actionable roadmap through short-term, medium, and long-term strategies, Nigeria will overcome its current economic challenges.

Shettima also regretted that Nigeria had been a victim of strong averseness to evolving and keeping up with the changing global economic order, leading to a situation where making difficult decisions to maximize its potential has become inevitable.

Delivering his opening speech titled, “It’s Time To Speed Up Our Prosperity Quest,” Senator Shettima told council members that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu desires that they all stand together to collectively proffer solutions to safeguard the nation’s economy from imminent implosion.

He observed that while the wealth of every nation is in the belly of its citizens, the government has a long distance to cover in its interventions to enhance “food availability and affordability.

“The call to secure and liberate areas under threat from violence, most of which are arable lands owned by our farming communities, is not just a matter of security but a strategic move to revive the economic lifeblood of our nation,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)