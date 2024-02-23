Tinubu Urges Civil Service Reform for Speedier Implementation of National Programs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of implementation of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and non-implementation of well-intended programs by the Federal Civil Service. During a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Tinubu criticized top civil servants, including the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation, and federal permanent secretaries. He emphasized the need for timely execution of policies and ordered the civil service leadership to intensify their efforts.

Tinubu highlighted key programs affected by the slow pace, including the N25,000 wage award for workers and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative. He questioned the civil service’s commitment to reform programs aimed at creating jobs and boosting the economy. These reform initiatives include providing a single-digit loan of N1 billion to 75 enterprises, N50,000 grants for 1,300 Nano businesses, N75 billion for 100,000 businesses and startups, and a N100 billion investment in gas-powered buses for mass transit.

Expressing his disappointment, Tinubu urged civil servants to offer constructive suggestions if they had reservations about policies rather than intentionally delaying implementation. He emphasized the importance of governance making a positive impact on the lives of citizens and called for increased dedication to citizens’ welfare.

As part of the reforms, Tinubu directed the Head of Service to provide monthly briefings and submit key performance indicator (KPI) reports for review. Quarterly interactive meetings between the President and the Body of Permanent Secretaries were also scheduled to ensure progress in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda. Tinubu warned against ineffectiveness, unnecessary bureaucracy, and delays in interventions affecting the economy and vulnerable citizens.

In response to the President’s concerns, the Head of Civil Service and the Body of Permanent Secretaries assured Tinubu of their commitment to realizing the administration’s goals and the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda. They pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the timely execution of projects and programs in ministries to benefit Nigerian citizens.