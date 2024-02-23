Siasia Commends Super Eagles’ Effort Despite AFCON Silver

Former Nigeria international and 1994 AFCON winner, Samson Siasia, has lauded the Super Eagles for their silver medal performance at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire. Speaking about the team’s performance, Siasia acknowledged their defensive resilience throughout the tournament, emphasizing the challenges they faced in attack.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While reflecting on the Super Eagles’ offensive struggles, particularly highlighting Victor Osimhen’s isolated position up front, Siasia praised the Napoli striker for his dedication to the team’s cause despite not being among the tournament’s top scorers. He stressed the importance of Osimhen’s contributions beyond scoring goals, noting his relentless work rate and impact on the pitch.

Siasia dismissed criticisms of Osimhen’s performance, emphasizing the technical and demanding role he played in the team. Despite only scoring one goal in seven matches, Siasia emphasized Osimhen’s overall contribution to the team’s success, highlighting his presence and disruptive influence on opponents throughout the tournament.

Addressing concerns about Osimhen’s potential move to the Premier League, Siasia emphasized the collective effort required in football and praised Osimhen for his hard work and dedication to the team’s success. He concluded by affirming that while Osimhen’s goal tally may not have been high, his contributions were invaluable to the team and deserving of recognition and support from Nigerian fans.