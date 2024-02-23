Menu
News Analysis

Senate Confirms Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as Chairman of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Yesterday, the Senate officially approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Alongside Dr. Cardoso, several other individuals were also confirmed as members of the committee.

The newly appointed members include Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Bala M. Bello, Emem Usoro, Philip Ikeazor, Lamido Yuguda, Jafiya Lydia Shehu, Murtala Sabo Sagagi, Alloycius Uche Ordu, Aku Pullen Odukemelu, Mustapha Akinwunmi, and Bamidele A. G. Amoo.

The Senate’s decision followed a thorough consideration and approval of the report presented by its Committee on Finance, Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Tokunbo Abiru of Lagos East.

President Bola Tinubu had nominated Dr. Cardoso as Chairman, along with the other members, in accordance with Section 12 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007. Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended President Tinubu for appointing individuals of remarkable expertise to serve on the MPC. He urged the newly confirmed members to utilize their skills and knowledge to steer the CBN’s monetary policy in a direction that benefits the nation.

