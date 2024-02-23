Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Rivers State government confirms Lassa Fever outbreak

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rivers State Ministry of Health has confirmed a fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh said the disease outbreak has claimed the life of one person. One of the cases was confirmed after the death of the patient, and the other three cases have been treated and reunited with their families.

Oreh said;

“This is out of 42 suspected cases with 31 of them representing symptomatic high-risk contacts to the confirmed cases. A total of 72 contacts were placed on surveillance and 30 of them have already exited the follow-up scheme having completed the mandatory incubation period.

“Another 42 will exit by the 26th of February. All 18 high-risk contacts were placed on preventive therapeutics and are also doing very well. While 27 samples have returned negative we are still expecting results from the remaining eleven samples of suspected cases.

“The team of the State Ministry of Health, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Niger Centre for Disease Control and the Stakeholders of the multi-disciplinary multi-sectoral state public health emergency operation centre including the World Health Organization are working assiduously to and synergistically to ensure the protection of lives in the course of this outbreak.

“I assure you of our concerted and dedicated commitment to contain this outbreak sooner than later. I wish to inform you that the government has risen sternly to this challenge.

“All health service centres are kindly advised to maintain simple trial systems for all patients and sustain the standard infection prevention principles required for service delivery.

“Keep food and water covered to prevent contamination by rodents. Store grains and other foodstuff in rodent-proof containers. Dispose of garbage neatly and maintain clean households and environment among others”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC, JTF Raid Enugu Bureau De Change, seize millions of Naira, dollars
Next article
Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu confirms divorce from wife
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest officers over N30m extortion in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police have arrested some officers...

Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu confirms divorce from wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku...

EFCC, JTF Raid Enugu Bureau De Change, seize millions of Naira, dollars

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command...

Corpse of wanted prime suspect, 2Baba arrives police headquarters

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest officers over N30m extortion in Abuja

Nigeria Police Force 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police have arrested some officers...

Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu confirms divorce from wife

Entertainment 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku...

EFCC, JTF Raid Enugu Bureau De Change, seize millions of Naira, dollars

CrimeWatch 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com