President Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade as new AMCON CEO

President Bola Tinubu has relieved Ahmed Lawan Kuru of his position as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The announcement came through a statement by Presidential Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday. In the same statement, Gbenga Alade has been appointed as the new Managing Director/CEO, pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Alongside Alade’s appointment, President Tinubu has named three new executive directors to strengthen AMCON’s management team. The newly appointed executive directors include Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi, and Lucky Adaghe.

Ngelale emphasized the President’s expectation of unwavering dedication, professionalism, and diligence from the new appointees. The objective is to enhance the efficiency and transparency of AMCON’s operations, aligning with Tinubu’s commitment to sanitize the nation’s financial system and boost investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.