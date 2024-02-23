Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Police arrest officers over N30m extortion in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police have arrested some officers attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja, who extorted a member of the public of over N30m.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, February 23, 2024, said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary action to ensure justice is served swiftly.

“Following the recent act of extortion by some officers of the Nigeria Police attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja who extorted a member of the public of the sum of Thirty Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N30,300,000), which was brought to the notice of the Force via the X Platform, the Nigeria Police wishes to reveal and announce that significant progress has been made in apprehending the officers and their accomplices responsible for this unprofessional conduct as the squad who initially escaped upon commencement of investigations have been arrested and are currently in custody,” the statement read.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, as part of his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served swiftly and decisively.

“These disciplinary measures underscore the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigeria Police Force towards any form of misconduct or corruption among its ranks.

“The IGP also emphasized the imperativeness that those found to have violated the trust placed in them by the public face the full consequences of their actions, as such behaviour not only tarnishes the reputation of the Force but also undermines the collective efforts to maintain law and order in our country.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its quest to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. As guardians of public safety and the rule of law, we are deeply committed to ensuring that all officers adhere strictly to ethical conduct and demonstrate staunch integrity in the discharge of their duties.

“The NPF recognizes that transparency and accountability are paramount in maintaining public trust and will continue to take decisive action against any misconduct within our ranks. ”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

