South West

Oyo Governor Debunks N30 Billion Federal Government Palliative Claim

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has refuted the claim that the Federal Government provided each state with an additional N30 billion to address food security challenges. The governor responded to a statement by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, clarifying that Oyo State had not received such funds from either the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) or the Federal Government.

During the inauguration of the newly-renovated Iseyin Central Mosque, Governor Makinde praised the religious harmony in the state and emphasized the administration’s commitment to implementing measures to alleviate economic hardships. He highlighted the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SafER) initiative, which was introduced on June 9, 2023, to cushion the effects of economic policies.

Governor Makinde discussed various measures undertaken by the state, including health insurance, farm inputs for farmers, and wage awards for workers and pensioners. He announced an extension of wage awards for an additional six months and addressed the need for collective prayers during challenging times.

The governor vehemently rejected the assertion that each state received N30 billion outside their statutory allocations, stating that it was not possible for the FIRS to give money directly to any state. He emphasized that all revenue goes into the Federation Account, distributed among various tiers of government. Makinde urged leaders to focus on real solutions rather than engaging in blame games and propaganda during a period of genuine challenges, including hunger and anger.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson

