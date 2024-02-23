Menu
Political parties

Olumide Akpata Wins Edo Labour Party Governorship Primary Election

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former National Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, emerged victorious in the Edo Labour Party (LP) Governorship primary election. Akpata secured 316 votes in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

The declaration of his victory was made by Ikechukwu Emetu, the returning officer and Deputy Governor of Abia State, following the collation of the results.

More updates on this developing story will be provided shortly.

