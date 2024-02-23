Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Official exchange rate settles at N1571.31/$1 as intra-day hits N1851/$1 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The official exchange rate experienced  decline of 2.97%, settling at N1571.31 per US dollar, while intraday trading reached a peak of N1851 against the dollar on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024.

Data from the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), where forex is officially traded, reveals a depreciation of the domestic currency by 2.97%, concluding the business day at N1,571.31 to a dollar.

This represents an N46.73 gain or a 2.97% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,571.31 closed on Wednesday.

The intraday high recorded a N1851/$1, while the intraday low was N1300/$1, representing a wide spread of N551/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $192.25 million, representing a 11.68% increase compared to the previous day.

However, the Naira depreciated against dollar in the parallel forex market, where forex is unofficially traded, with the exchange rate quoted at N1,880/$1, reflecting a 2.66% decrease from the N1,830 rate it closed at the previous day.

Additionally, the Naira weakened against the Euro by 5.36%, closing at N1960/EUR1 compared to N1720/EUR1 reported the previous day.

The Great British Pound (GBP) closed at £1/N2260, a decline from £1/N2,210 recorded the previous day, this marks a notable decrease of 2.21% compared to the rate recorded the previous day.   (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
