No going back on economic reforms – Tinubu

Feb 23,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has said that he won’t be going back on the economic reforms his administration initiate

Tinubu who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, February 22, when he hosted a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, its president and chief executive officer (CEO), stated that he has a good team in place to ensure the economic reforms yield positive results. He said;

“I am happy that the council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

“We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude.

We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.”

Tinubu also said his administration would do more in the education sector because it is the best tool against poverty. He added;

“We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals.”(www.naija247news.com)