Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

No going back on economic reforms – Tinubu

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 23,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has said that he won’t be going back on the economic reforms his administration initiate

Tinubu who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, February 22, when he hosted a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, its president and chief executive officer (CEO), stated that he has a good team in place to ensure the economic reforms yield positive results. He said;

“I am happy that the council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.

“We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude.

We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.”

Tinubu also said his administration would do more in the education sector because it is the best tool against poverty. He added;

“We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ogalla: The Naval Chief in the Eyes of the Storm By Yushau A. Shuaib
Next article
Ban the use of dollars in Nigeria – Ned Nwoko tells Senate
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ban the use of dollars in Nigeria – Ned Nwoko tells Senate

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. As the forex crisis in Nigeria subsists, Senator...

Ogalla: The Naval Chief in the Eyes of the Storm By Yushau A. Shuaib

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
To some extent, the Office of the National Security...

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Don’t Add To Problems’ – Tinubu Directs Speedy Action On Citizens’ Welfare

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ban the use of dollars in Nigeria – Ned Nwoko tells Senate

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. As the forex crisis in Nigeria subsists, Senator...

Ogalla: The Naval Chief in the Eyes of the Storm By Yushau A. Shuaib

Opinion 0
To some extent, the Office of the National Security...

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com