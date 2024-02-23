Nigeria’s Money Supply Surges by 44% in Six Months, Reaching N93 Trillion

Governor Yemi Cardoso is set to preside over the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Monday and Tuesday, with market analysts anticipating a substantial increase in the benchmark interest rate, also known as the monetary policy rate (MPR).

Since assuming office in September 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Cardoso’s leadership has employed Open Market Operations to tighten its monetary policy stance, aiming to counteract the rising inflation, which reached 29.90 percent in January 2024.

Economists predict a potential MPR hike ranging from 300 to 550 basis points, aiming to stabilize the naira and attract foreign portfolio investment. Charlie Robertson from FIM Partners UK Ltd advocates for following Kenya or Zambia’s example by tightening monetary policy through rate hikes.

However, concerns arise regarding the impact of higher interest rates on businesses’ finance costs and profitability. Despite the risks, many experts anticipate the MPC to raise rates, aligning with the Debt Management Office’s actions of issuing debt at rates higher than the current MPR.

In the face of mounting inflationary pressures, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) highlights challenges in reducing the MPR, attributing inflation more to productivity constraints than monetary factors. Despite global trends favoring dovish policies, Nigeria’s inflationary landscape necessitates a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments.