Economy

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Recent report published by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.46% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This growth rate is lower than the 3.52% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 and higher than the third quarter of 2023 growth of 2.54%.

The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 3.98% and contributed 56.55% to the aggregate GDP. The agriculture sector grew by 2.10%, from the growth of 2.05% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The growth of the industry sector was 3.86%, an improvement from -0.94% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. In terms of share of the GDP, industry, and the services sectors contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. On an annual basis, GDP grew by 2.74% in 2023 relative to 3.10% in 2022. (www.naija247news.com).

“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”
Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist

