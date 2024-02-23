Menu
Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu confirms divorce from wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku has confirmed that his marriage has ended.

Ikechukwu and Ella, had their traditional wedding in May 2021.

While speaking to DaddyFreeze recently, the rapper cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the crash of his marriage. He however insinuated that Ella was always gaslighting him, looking out for faults and making him feel less of himself.

He said, “My wife and I are no longer together. We separated due to irreconcilable differences. It wasn’t over infidelity. There were too much gaslighting, too much looking for faults, and too much listening to outsiders.

“I tried to save our marriage but I got to a point where I couldn’t tolerate my ex-wife’s excesses anymore and I showed her my other side and we couldn’t bear it.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
