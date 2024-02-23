Nigeria Unveils Economic Relief Measures to Alleviate Hardships

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has detailed the government’s efforts to mitigate economic challenges faced by Nigerians. In an interview on Channels Television, Edun discussed President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at alleviating the economic hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

Edun highlighted the revamped intervention programs that will provide direct financial support to households. The new initiative involves immediate implementation, offering N75,000 over three months, equating to N25,000 monthly for 15 million households, benefitting 75 million people. To ensure transparency and prevent fraud, beneficiaries must have a National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), or access to mobile money accounts.

In addition to direct payments, the government plans to enhance food availability and affordability. Strategic grain releases, totaling 42,000 metric tonnes, have already occurred, with an additional 60,000 metric tonnes planned. The focus is on empowering the poor and vulnerable by ensuring purchasing power for food is in their hands.

The government also aims to boost productivity by providing a N50,000 grant to artisans, traders, women, and youth to start nano businesses. This program, covering at least 1,000 people in all 774 local governments, will involve digital verification.

Edun attributed the current economic situation to an eight-year buildup of money supply without a corresponding increase in production, leading to excess demand and insufficient goods. He emphasized that ongoing reform measures are correcting these imbalances and deploying technology to facilitate direct payments and revenue distribution without intermediaries.