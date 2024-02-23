Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market sheds N68bn as All Share Index closes lower by 0.12%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Thursday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index dipped by 0.12% to settle at 101,239.38 points from the previous close of 101,362.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.12% to close at N55.396 trillion from the previous close of N55.464 trillion, thereby shedding N68 billion.

An aggregate of 86.5 million units of shares were traded in 7,248 deals, valued at N4.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices against 28 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OMATEK and Sunu Assurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.77 and N2.09 respectively.

JULI, CAVERTON and Nem Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.79%, 9.52% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

DAAR COMMUNICATION led other price decliners, as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.72 from the previous close of N0.80.

Wema Bank, PZ and Academy Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.93%, 9.89% and 9.84% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 31.9 million units of its shares in 382 deals, valued at about N917 million.

UBA traded about 22 million units of its shares in 393 deals, valued at N533 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 14 million units of its shares in 472 deals, valued at N312 million.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
