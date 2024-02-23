Menu
Man dies while rescuing 17 years old son from well in Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Man identified as Fasasi Afeez, and his son Kaleed Afeez of Gaa Jangbo, Igbonna Road Offa, in Offa local government area Kwara State, fell into a well.

However, while the man was recovered dead, the son was rescued alive.

According to the spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, the incident occurred at about 04:11 pm and the brigade was summoned through an exchange telephone call by One Alhaji Taiye Gbadamosi living in the neighbourhood.

According to a report, “the rescued boy went to fetch water from the domestic well and in the process of fetching water, one of his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and he eventually tumbled down into the well.

“However, before the arrival of fire servicemen, his father while trying to rescue the victim, his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and he eventually tumbled down into the well too.”

“However, before the arrival of fire servicemen, his father while trying to rescue the victim, his legs suddenly slipped off the ground and he eventually tumbled down into the well too.”

Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and desist from sending underage children to fetch water in domestic wells.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
