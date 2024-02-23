Local Bourse Dips by -3.44% Weekly Amid Profit-taking

The Nigerian equity market witnessed a turbulent week, marked by a -3.44% decline amid profit-taking activities. However, today’s trading session offered a slight relief as the market closed in the green, with the NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization growing by +0.84%. This positive performance was driven by increased investor interest in stocks like BUAFOODS and FBNH.

Despite today’s gains, the market index dropped significantly over the week. Notably, JULI emerged as the top gainer with a 9.86% price appreciation, while MORISON experienced the most significant decline at -9.73%. Overall, market breadth closed positive with 22 gainers and 19 losers.

The sectoral performance was mixed, with the Consumer Goods sector leading the gainers by +4.05%, while the Insurance sector recorded a slight decline of -0.09%. The market’s top traders by volume and value were dominated by banking stocks, indicating continued investor interest in the financial sector.

Despite the week’s volatility, the market remains resilient, with a year-to-date performance of 36.53%.