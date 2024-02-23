Menu
Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state will begin to offer free deliveries including caesarean sections at government hospitals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, a rebate on some particular drugs at all Lagos state government hospitals will also be given to help assist residents with socioeconomic challenges.

Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed these updates in a recent media interaction addressing the state’s residents today where he addressed the challenges faced since the inception of his administration.

The adjustments are part of the government’s measures to address pressing socioeconomic challenges.

Expressing empathy for citizens, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed other key socioeconomic measures in various sectors across the Lagos state government.

Starting next week, the State Public Servants will experience revised working schedules, with lower-level civil servants operating three times a week and level 15-17 employees working four times weekly.

Additionally, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a 25% reduction in transport services for the State Public Transport system, covering BRT, Train, and Ferry, starting this weekend. Discussions with various unions are underway to extend fare reductions.

He also highlighted significant achievements in completing the rail system and enhancing transportation services in the metropolis.

The State will also identify caterers and ‘Mama Put’ in each LGA to provide daily meals for over 1,000 people, open Sunday Markets in 42 identified locations, and offer discounted food items up to N25,000.

Discussions with the Federal Government are ongoing to secure two vessels of Paddy for the Lagos Rice Mill.

Governor Sanwo-Olu challenged the private sector to contribute to citizen welfare, akin to efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He highlighted the ongoing construction of four additional food hubs and plans for seven more locations in different Local Governments. The State aims to encourage urban farming in Lagos.

Acknowledging recent incidents, including a building collapse and a woman giving birth at a bus stop, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured prompt responses.(www.naija247news.com).

