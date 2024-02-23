Menu
Governor Sanwo-Olu Unveils Multi-Faceted Palliatives for Lagos Residents

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In a bid to alleviate the economic challenges faced by Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has introduced a comprehensive set of palliatives, addressing issues ranging from work plans for civil servants to food distribution and healthcare initiatives.

Among the key measures announced is a flexible work plan for civil servants, with those in Level 1-14 working three days a week, and those in Level 14 and above working four days a week. Teachers will continue their regular five-day work schedule, with additional transport support provided by the government.

To ease the financial burden on residents, a 25% rebate on fares for government-owned transport services, such as BRT, ferry, and rail, has been implemented. Discussions are also underway with the private transport sector to extend this initiative.

The governor highlighted the importance of a bipartisan advisory team to ensure the effectiveness and transparency of these measures. This team will include representatives from various sectors, including political parties, labor unions, media, religious leaders, economists, and civil society.

On the food front, Sanwo-Olu outlined plans for procuring 100 trailer loads of rice from the North to distribute among 300,000 households. The government will also establish soup kitchens in local government areas, providing daily meals for 1,500 people through identified caterers.

Additionally, the governor announced Sunday markets in 42 locations, offering affordable goods with a 25% discount, limited to purchases of up to N25,000. This initiative will run for the next four to five Sundays, subject to review for continuity.

In the health sector, the government will offer free delivery services (normal and caesarian section) at 31 general hospitals, along with rebates on specific medications. Six health districts will conduct free health missions twice a week for the next three months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also emphasized the removal of the N8,000 Tax Clearance Certificate for enrollment in public schools, aiming to reduce the number of out-of-school children. He urged citizens to remain hopeful, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing assistance and weathering challenges together.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

