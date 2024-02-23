Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Firm Announces Appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Directors of Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria has announced the appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO of RMB Nigeria. This new appointment has the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking on this development, RMB CEO and Chairman of the RMB Nigeria Board, Emrie Brown, said

“On behalf of the Board of Directors at RMB Nigeria, I welcome Bayo Ajayi as the Acting CEO, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to effectively partner with our clients, grow the business and positively contribute to Nigeria’s economy.”

Responding to the news of his appointment, Ajayi said:

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for Nigeria. We will continue to partner with our clients as they navigate through the headwinds.”

Before his new role, Bayo was an Executive Director on the RMB Nigeria Board and Chief Finance Officer at RMB Nigeria.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served in various leadership positions in the banking sector in Nigeria and across Africa over the last 24 years.

He has a track record of delivering results and creating value for clients and stakeholders, and the Board looks forward to working with him to achieve the bank’s strategic objectives.

Ajayi obtained a B.Sc. Chemical Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University and has attended multiple senior management courses across the globe.

He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK.

The seamless leadership transition reflects the bank’s robust talent leadership depth and commitment to maintaining a sustainable and resilient organisation that delivers value to its clients and stakeholders.

The bank remains deeply invested in providing innovative financial solutions that enable businesses to thrive.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Preparations for the 2023 All African Games, set to...

Official exchange rate settles at N1571.31/$1 as intra-day hits N1851/$1 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The official exchange rate experienced  decline...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Health news 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Economy 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”

AFCON 0
Preparations for the 2023 All African Games, set to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com