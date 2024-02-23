Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG, States, LGAs get N1.15 trillion in February 2024 – FAAC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced the distribution of N1.15 trillion in revenue to the three tiers of government in February 2024, marking an N20 billion increase (1.77%) from the N1.13 trillion allocated in January 2024.

This increase reflects a positive shift in the nation’s revenue streams, as detailed by Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, in a statement on Wednesday.

In a detailed financial landscape, January’s allocation encapsulates a broad spectrum of revenue sources, including gross statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), enhancements from Forex and Non-oil Mineral Revenue, and the electronic money transfer levy (EMTL), among others.

The total revenue available in January 2024 was a robust N2.068 trillion, from which deductions for collection costs, transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings were made, totalling N918.338 billion.

The statement read:

“According to a communique issued by FAAC, the N1,149.816 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N463.079 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N391.787 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N15.922 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N279.028 billion.

“Total revenue of N2,068.154 billion was available in the month of January 2024. Total deductions for cost of collection was N78.412 billion, total transfers, interventions and refunds was N639.926 billion and savings was N200.000 billion.”

On how the amount was shared among the federal, state, and local governments, the statement read:

“Gross statutory revenue of N1,151.808 billion was received for the month of January 2024. This was higher than the sum of N875.382 billion received in the month of December 2023 by N 276.426 billion.

“The gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in January 2024 was N420.733 billion. This was lower than the N492.506 billion available in the month of December 2023 by N71.773 billion.

“The communique stated that from the N1,149.816 billion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total of N407.267 billion, the State Governments received N379.407 billion and the Local Government Councils received N278.041 billion.

“A total sum of N85.101 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“From the N463.079 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N216.757 billion, the State Governments received N109.942 billion and the Local Government Councils received N84.761 billion. The sum of N51.619 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“The Federal Government received N58.768 billion, the State Governments received N195.894 billion and the Local Government Councils received N137.125 billion from the N391.787 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue.

“The N15.922 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N2.388 billion, the State Governments received N7.961 billion and the Local Government Councils received N5.573 billion.

“The Federal Government received N129.354 billion from the N 279.028 billion Exchange Difference revenue. The State Governments received N65.610 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N50.582 billion. The sum of N33.482 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Market sheds N68bn as All Share Index closes lower by 0.12%
Next article
Dani Alves Found Guilty of Rape in Barcelona Nightclub
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Firm Announces Appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of Rand...

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Preparations for the 2023 All African Games, set to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Firm Announces Appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO

Companies & Markets 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of Rand...

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Health news 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Economy 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com