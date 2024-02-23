Ex-Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed to Face EFCC Charges Over Alleged N1.6 Billion Expenditure on Chartered Jets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, alongside the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ademola Banu, for their alleged involvement in spending N1.6 billion on chartered jets and mismanaging security votes. The arraignment will take place at the Federal High Court in Ilorin, where the purported offenses were committed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The charges against Ahmed and Banu include the alleged conversion of N400 million from a short-term loan of N1 billion obtained by the Kwara State Government from Ecobank Nigeria Limited. The charges also claim that between 2015 and 2019, Abdulfatah Ahmed used an aggregate sum of N1,610,730,500.00, property of Kwara State Government, to charter private jets for local travels, which constitutes a violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Abdulfatah Ahmed (while being the Governor of Kwara State) and Ademola Banu (while being the Commissioner of Finance of Kwara State), between January and December 2018 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired between yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: Conversion of the sum of N411 million property of Kwara State Government meant for the provision of security in Kwara State.”

In anticipation of the arraignment, security has been increased in Ilorin following a protest by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The EFCC has assured that the trial will be conducted impartially, emphasizing its commitment to neutrality and non-political interference.