Politics & Govt News

Don’t Add To Problems’ – Tinubu Directs Speedy Action On Citizens’ Welfare

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 23,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of addressing policies that impact the welfare of Nigerians and the economy with urgency and diligence. He made these directives during a meeting with senior civil servants, including the Head of Service, Body of Permanent Secretaries, and Directors-General of agencies in Abuja.

Tinubu urged senior civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and prioritize matters concerning citizens’ welfare to improve the lives of Nigerians. He warned against ineffectiveness and unnecessary bureaucracy that could delay interventions on the economy and programs targeting vulnerable citizens, stating that such delays would not be tolerated.

To ensure accountability and progress, Tinubu directed the implementation of monthly briefings by the Head of Service and submission of Key Performance Indicator (KPI) reports to his office for review. He also mandated quarterly interactive meetings between himself and the Body of Permanent Secretaries to monitor progress.

Furthermore, Tinubu emphasized the need for consistency in measuring progress toward actualizing the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration. He stressed the importance of service to the nation and urged public servants to work with a generational understanding of their role in shaping national history.

Recognizing the significant impact of their actions on over 200 million people in Nigeria and abroad, Tinubu urged civil servants to help Nigerians overcome challenges and fulfill their aspirations. He called for a collective effort to bring people out of poverty and emphasized the importance of not exacerbating their vulnerability with unacceptable delays.

In conclusion, Tinubu urged public servants to uphold their pledge to serve Nigerians and work towards achieving the nation’s developmental goals, emphasizing the need for accountability, efficiency, and a strong commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and the economy.(www.naija247news.com)

