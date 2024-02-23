Corpse of wanted prime suspect, 2Baba arrives police headquarters

February 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has recovered the decomposing corpse of notorious cult leader, Gift Okpara, also known as 2Baba, from a shallow grave.

The notorious Iceland cult leader, who was responsible for the brutal murder of late DPO, SP. Bako Angbashim on September 8th, 2023, in Odumude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, was gunned down during a gun battle.

The body arrived at the Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt around 11.06 am on Friday, February 23, 2024, in a white open Hilux vehicle.

The cultist, who was declared wanted since the murder of the DPO, was killed during a shootout with operatives of the State Police Command on Saturday at Idu-Ekpeye community in Ahoada.

It was gathered that 2Baba was hit by bullets alongside some of his loyalists.

He fell on the ground but some of his boys quickly took him away.

Addressing newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, said the Command Tactical Operatives successfully located the shallow grave of 2Baba and recovered the corpse following credible information.

The CP extends special thanks to the Nigeria Airforce for their invaluable support. Also expressing sincere gratitude to everyone who played a part in the operation, particularly officers involved in the operation who have shown extraordinary dedication and resilience.

The Commissioner also expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM for his unwavering support and invaluable advice throughout the operation.

He urged citizens to recognize the importance of collaboration and support to The Nigeria Police Force in the fight against crime.