Central Bank of Nigeria Report Reveals Decline in Banking Industry Solvency

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Financial Stability Report (FSR) released highlights a drop in the solvency position of the banking industry, attributed to the revaluation of dollar-denominated loans. According to the report, the banking industry’s solvency, measured by regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, decreased from 13.76% to 11.23% during the first half of 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decline in solvency is linked to the growth in risk assets following the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated risk assets. Despite the decrease, the sector’s solvency remains above the regulatory minimum. The report also indicates a decrease in regulatory tier-1 capital to risk-weighted assets, from 11.93% to 9.60%.

However, the quality of banks’ assets improved during the review period, with the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio decreasing marginally to 4.14%. This improvement is attributed to enhanced credit risk management practices and the implementation of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy.

The report also highlights the impact of policy changes on the banking industry, such as fuel subsidy removal and forex reforms, which led to increased inflationary pressures. Stress tests conducted by the CBN show that the banking industry could withstand shocks, with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remaining above the regulatory requirement of 10.00%.

Despite the contractionary monetary policy stance, the banking industry’s liquidity ratio remained robust at 48.38%, well above the regulatory minimum of 30.00%. Foreign exchange transactions during the period saw a decrease in net sales compared to the previous period, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid anticipation of policy reforms.

Overall, the report underscores the challenges faced by the banking industry and the need for continued monitoring and regulatory measures to ensure financial stability.