Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Central Bank of Nigeria Report Reveals Decline in Banking Industry Solvency

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Financial Stability Report (FSR) released highlights a drop in the solvency position of the banking industry, attributed to the revaluation of dollar-denominated loans. According to the report, the banking industry’s solvency, measured by regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, decreased from 13.76% to 11.23% during the first half of 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decline in solvency is linked to the growth in risk assets following the revaluation of foreign currency-denominated risk assets. Despite the decrease, the sector’s solvency remains above the regulatory minimum. The report also indicates a decrease in regulatory tier-1 capital to risk-weighted assets, from 11.93% to 9.60%.

However, the quality of banks’ assets improved during the review period, with the non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio decreasing marginally to 4.14%. This improvement is attributed to enhanced credit risk management practices and the implementation of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy.

The report also highlights the impact of policy changes on the banking industry, such as fuel subsidy removal and forex reforms, which led to increased inflationary pressures. Stress tests conducted by the CBN show that the banking industry could withstand shocks, with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) remaining above the regulatory requirement of 10.00%.

Despite the contractionary monetary policy stance, the banking industry’s liquidity ratio remained robust at 48.38%, well above the regulatory minimum of 30.00%. Foreign exchange transactions during the period saw a decrease in net sales compared to the previous period, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid anticipation of policy reforms.

Overall, the report underscores the challenges faced by the banking industry and the need for continued monitoring and regulatory measures to ensure financial stability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Man dies while rescuing 17 years old son from well in Kwara
Next article
Nigeria Govt Cracks Down on Binance and Other Cryptocurrency Platforms Over Forex Market Manipulation
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Don’t Add To Problems’ – Tinubu Directs Speedy Action On Citizens’ Welfare

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of...

Be Patient, CBN Working To Strengthen Naira Says CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central...

Siasia Commends Super Eagles’ Effort Despite AFCON Silver

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former Nigeria international and 1994 AFCON winner, Samson Siasia,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Don’t Add To Problems’ – Tinubu Directs Speedy Action On Citizens’ Welfare

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of...

Be Patient, CBN Working To Strengthen Naira Says CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com