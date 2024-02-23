Ban the use of dollars in Nigeria – Ned Nwoko tells Senate

Feb 23,2024.

As the forex crisis in Nigeria subsists, Senator Ned Nwoko has asked his colleagues to ban the use of dollars in the country.

Speaking during its plenary on Thursday, February 22, Nwoko opined that this action will help strengthen the Naira.

‘’I have lamented about the fundamental problem we have in Nigeria and that is the use of dual currency in Nigeria. There is no other economy that can survive with that. We must understand that we have relegated Naira to the background. Everybody is talking about Dollars, and the dollar is what is causing the problem.

It might be a difficult thing to contemplate but what has to be done is that we have to stop the use of dollars in Nigeria. Once we do that, everything begins to take shape.” he said.(www.naija247news.com)