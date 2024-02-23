Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Ban the use of dollars in Nigeria – Ned Nwoko tells Senate

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 23,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As the forex crisis in Nigeria subsists, Senator Ned Nwoko has asked his colleagues to ban the use of dollars in the country.

Speaking during its plenary on Thursday, February 22, Nwoko opined that this action will help strengthen the Naira.

‘’I have lamented about the fundamental problem we have in Nigeria and that is the use of dual currency in Nigeria. There is no other economy that can survive with that. We must understand that we have relegated Naira to the background. Everybody is talking about Dollars, and the dollar is what is causing the problem.

It might be a difficult thing to contemplate but what has to be done is that we have to stop the use of dollars in Nigeria. Once we do that, everything begins to take shape.” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
No going back on economic reforms – Tinubu
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

No going back on economic reforms – Tinubu

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has said that he won't...

Ogalla: The Naval Chief in the Eyes of the Storm By Yushau A. Shuaib

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
To some extent, the Office of the National Security...

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Don’t Add To Problems’ – Tinubu Directs Speedy Action On Citizens’ Welfare

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

No going back on economic reforms – Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. President Bola Tinubu has said that he won't...

Ogalla: The Naval Chief in the Eyes of the Storm By Yushau A. Shuaib

Opinion 0
To some extent, the Office of the National Security...

VP, Shettima Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Current Economic Hardship

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 23,2024. Speaking during the 139th meeting of the Council...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com