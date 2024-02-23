Menu
Dani Alves Found Guilty of Rape in Barcelona Nightclub

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Barcelona and Brazil football star Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after a court in Spain found him guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub. The 40-year-old, known as one of the most decorated footballers in history, had denied the allegations of sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

Despite his lawyer’s plea for acquittal and the opportunity to appeal against the sentence, the court ruled against Alves, stating that evidence beyond the victim’s testimony proved she did not consent to the act. Additionally, Alves has been ordered to pay €150,000 (£128,500) to the victim.

Throughout the trial, Alves changed his testimony multiple times, initially denying knowing the accuser, then admitting to meeting her in the toilet but claiming nothing happened, and later asserting they engaged in consensual sex. Prosecutors alleged that Alves and his friend had bought champagne for three young women before coercing one of them into a secluded area, where he turned violent and forced her into sexual activity despite her protests.

Alves, renowned for his successful stints with Barcelona, where he won numerous league titles and Champions League trophies, as well as his contributions to Brazil’s national team, now faces the consequences of his actions. The prosecution had sought a nine-year prison term, highlighting the seriousness of the offense. In Spain, cases of rape are prosecuted under the broader charge of sexual assault, with convictions carrying sentences ranging from four to 15 years. Recent legal reforms underscore the importance of consent, emphasizing the principle of “Only Yes is Yes” in sexual encounters.

