“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”

Preparations for the 2023 All African Games, set to kick off from March 8th to March 23rd, 2024, are in full swing, with competitions locked in and competitors finalized.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the official list of qualified teams for both the men’s and women’s categories, as reported on the CAF website. For the men’s division, the CAF Executive Committee has outlined that the eight Quarterfinalists from the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, alongside host nation Ghana, will secure spots in the tournament.

Similarly, in the women’s category, teams that advanced to the fourth qualifying round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will earn qualification for the African Games Accra 2023, with host Ghana leading the lineup.

A total of nine teams will battle it out in the Men’s division, while eight teams are slated for the women’s division. The draw results have been announced, setting the stage for thrilling matchups.

In the women’s draw, Group A features Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia, while Group B comprises Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco. On the men’s side, Group A includes Ghana, Gambia, Benin, and Congo, while Group B consists of Nigeria, South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.

The upcoming All African Games promise a vibrant showcase of African sportsmanship, with 8 Olympic Sports, 15 Non-Olympic Gems, and 6 Demonstration Sports scheduled to grace the event’s sports facilities.

The last edition in Rabat, Morocco, saw Burkina Faso and Nigeria clinching gold in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, setting the stage for another thrilling display of athleticism and talent.