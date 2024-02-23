Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

“2023 All African Games: Teams Confirmed as Preparations Hit Full Gear”

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Preparations for the 2023 All African Games, set to kick off from March 8th to March 23rd, 2024, are in full swing, with competitions locked in and competitors finalized.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the official list of qualified teams for both the men’s and women’s categories, as reported on the CAF website. For the men’s division, the CAF Executive Committee has outlined that the eight Quarterfinalists from the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, alongside host nation Ghana, will secure spots in the tournament.

Similarly, in the women’s category, teams that advanced to the fourth qualifying round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will earn qualification for the African Games Accra 2023, with host Ghana leading the lineup.

A total of nine teams will battle it out in the Men’s division, while eight teams are slated for the women’s division. The draw results have been announced, setting the stage for thrilling matchups.

In the women’s draw, Group A features Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia, while Group B comprises Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco. On the men’s side, Group A includes Ghana, Gambia, Benin, and Congo, while Group B consists of Nigeria, South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.

The upcoming All African Games promise a vibrant showcase of African sportsmanship, with 8 Olympic Sports, 15 Non-Olympic Gems, and 6 Demonstration Sports scheduled to grace the event’s sports facilities.

The last edition in Rabat, Morocco, saw Burkina Faso and Nigeria clinching gold in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, setting the stage for another thrilling display of athleticism and talent.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Official exchange rate settles at N1571.31/$1 as intra-day hits N1851/$1 
Next article
Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Firm Announces Appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of Rand...

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

Official exchange rate settles at N1571.31/$1 as intra-day hits N1851/$1 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The official exchange rate experienced  decline...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Firm Announces Appointment of Bayo Ajayi as Acting CEO

Companies & Markets 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Board of Directors of Rand...

Lagos state government announces free delivery including CS at Government Hospitals

Health news 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,...

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q4, falls to 2.74% for 2023- NBS

Economy 0
February 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Recent report published by the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com