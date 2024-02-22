Wema Bank rewards winners in 5 for 5 promo

February 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wema Bank Plc has announced that two millionaires emerged in the seventh monthly draw of its 5 for 5 Promo Season 3. The event was held in Enugu. The bank said that it rewarded customers with N9m cash prize.

The two customers that won N1million each on the Valentine’s Day draw are: Mr Solomon Okoye, a resident of Enugu and Ms Omowunmi Abimbola from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

80 customers won N25,000 each, 30 won N100,000 each, four domiciliary account holders received N250,000 each and four Joint Account holders were rewarded with N250,000 each for the first time.

Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, underscored the bank’s commitment to providing a rewarding and fulfilling banking experience for every customer, affirming the strategic alignment of the 5 for 5 promo Valentine draw with the bank’s ongoing season of love campaign.

“We decided to be our customers’ Val all through this season of love and for Valentine’s Day, we extended that opportunity into the 5 for 5 promo. From awarding the singles, the married, the searching and non-searching, we went a step further to reward those who had translated their love into financial terms by opening a Wema Bank Joint Account—our ‘Lovebirds Account’—and actively transacting with it.

“There’s so much to win for everyone in every part of Nigeria, from our Season of Love Campaign to the 5 for 5 Promo and more.”. (www.naija247news.com).