Bilateral Ties

US Consulate in Nigeria Aims to Expand Bilateral Trade and Investment

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The United States Consulate in Nigeria expressed its commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria during a recent visit to Abia State. Mike Ervin, the Political and Economic Section Chief of the US Consulate in Lagos, emphasized the consulate’s dedication to fostering prosperity between the two nations.

Covering the 17 southern states of Nigeria, the consulate’s primary mission is to expand bilateral trade and investment, as stated by Ervin during his visit to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. He underscored the significance of strengthening the relationship between the US and Nigeria, echoing sentiments shared by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, during his recent visit to Nigeria.

Ervin expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for facilitating discussions on ways to promote shared prosperity between the US and Abia State. Otti, in turn, sought support from the US consulate to address challenges facing the state, particularly in the areas of finance, power supply, and digital economy infrastructure.

Highlighting Abia State’s potential as a major trading and industrial hub in Nigeria, Otti mentioned the strides made in sectors like shoe manufacturing and garment production. He acknowledged past setbacks due to infrastructural deficiencies but highlighted ongoing efforts to revitalize infrastructure, including road rehabilitation and improvements in security measures.

Otti also noted progress in addressing power supply issues, mentioning the upcoming inauguration of the Geometric power plant by President Bola Tinubu. He expressed optimism about the state’s economic resurgence, citing the return of businesses to Aba, the commercial center, following infrastructure improvements implemented by his administration.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

