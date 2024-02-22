US Consulate in Nigeria Aims to Expand Bilateral Trade and Investment

The United States Consulate in Nigeria expressed its commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria during a recent visit to Abia State. Mike Ervin, the Political and Economic Section Chief of the US Consulate in Lagos, emphasized the consulate’s dedication to fostering prosperity between the two nations.

Covering the 17 southern states of Nigeria, the consulate’s primary mission is to expand bilateral trade and investment, as stated by Ervin during his visit to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. He underscored the significance of strengthening the relationship between the US and Nigeria, echoing sentiments shared by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, during his recent visit to Nigeria.

Ervin expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for facilitating discussions on ways to promote shared prosperity between the US and Abia State. Otti, in turn, sought support from the US consulate to address challenges facing the state, particularly in the areas of finance, power supply, and digital economy infrastructure.

Highlighting Abia State’s potential as a major trading and industrial hub in Nigeria, Otti mentioned the strides made in sectors like shoe manufacturing and garment production. He acknowledged past setbacks due to infrastructural deficiencies but highlighted ongoing efforts to revitalize infrastructure, including road rehabilitation and improvements in security measures.

Otti also noted progress in addressing power supply issues, mentioning the upcoming inauguration of the Geometric power plant by President Bola Tinubu. He expressed optimism about the state’s economic resurgence, citing the return of businesses to Aba, the commercial center, following infrastructure improvements implemented by his administration.